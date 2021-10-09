Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

