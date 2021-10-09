Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

