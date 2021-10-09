Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

