Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at $320,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000.

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $62.88 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $83.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

