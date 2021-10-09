Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

