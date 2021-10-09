Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

CMP opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

