Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,922 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $6,451,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

