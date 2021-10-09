Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQH opened at $25.29 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

