Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

NYSE SI opened at $162.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

