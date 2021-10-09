Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 386,916 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 140,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

