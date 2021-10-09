Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

