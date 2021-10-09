Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,944 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

