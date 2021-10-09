Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,252 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ALLY opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.