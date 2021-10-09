Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $124.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

