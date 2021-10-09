Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $136.24 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

