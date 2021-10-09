Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

