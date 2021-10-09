Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,436 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,696,000 after buying an additional 121,749 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.15 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

