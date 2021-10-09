Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,531 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 231.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Catalent by 45.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.34 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.