Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,620 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK opened at $158.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $166.93.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.