Comparing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -17.80% -5.27% -2.17% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $29.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 4.51 -$1.94 million N/A N/A European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats European Wax Center on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media. The Content Production segment consists of Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

