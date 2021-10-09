Comparing Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) & Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifestyle International and Oriental Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $256.90 million 3.17 $17.85 million $0.29 46.72 Oriental Land $1.61 billion 35.06 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -100.13

Lifestyle International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oriental Land. Oriental Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lifestyle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lifestyle International and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Land 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Lifestyle International and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -16.45% -5.47% -4.03%

Volatility and Risk

Lifestyle International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifestyle International beats Oriental Land on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

