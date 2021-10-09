Comparing NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -29.68% -36.97% -15.19% Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NIO and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 3 12 0 2.80 Lordstown Motors 7 1 1 0 1.33

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $64.21, suggesting a potential upside of 79.22%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 81.78%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than NIO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NIO has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIO and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $2.49 billion 22.56 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -49.08 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -4.70

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIO beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

