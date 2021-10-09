Comparing Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and Enel Américas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.73 $825.20 million N/A N/A

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas 6.75% 8.86% 3.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and Enel Américas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Américas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enel Américas has a consensus target price of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.69%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Volatility & Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.64, suggesting that its stock price is 664% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Américas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

