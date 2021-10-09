Comparing Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A EQT -28.97% 0.67% 0.33%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 2 14 0 2.88

EQT has a consensus price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EQT $3.06 billion 1.91 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -109.89

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EQT beats Triangle Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

