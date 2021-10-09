COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

