Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $325.60 or 0.00597795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $162.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

