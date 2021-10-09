Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.