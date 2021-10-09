Conceal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $244,785.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Conceal has a market cap of $8.51 million and $244,785.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 48.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.77 or 1.00002081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00344772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241350 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.00584300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,737,824 coins and its circulating supply is 11,518,611 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

