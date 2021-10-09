Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.99.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

