Conflux Network (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,164.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.68 or 0.06416597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00329560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.42 or 0.01106537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00100137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00503557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00341069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00324244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

