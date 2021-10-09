Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.56

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $14.66. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 4,769 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

