Content Neutrality Network Price Reaches $0.0000 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $999,876.57 and $15,520.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

