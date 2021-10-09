CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $61,687.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00094056 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

