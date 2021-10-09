Convergence Price Hits $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $37.16 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00230292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

