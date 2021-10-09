Convex Finance Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $341.07 million and $16.34 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.16 or 0.00022297 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00087610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.98 or 0.99969466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.19 or 0.06408570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.