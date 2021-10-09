Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $742.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $742.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $722.50 million and the highest is $772.60 million. Copart posted sales of $592.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $54,278,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Copart by 43.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Copart by 777.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.37.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

