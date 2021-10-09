Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Position Raised by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,143,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,672 shares during the period. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for approximately 9.4% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 49.30% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,129,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $2,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 93,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $13.72. 491,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,481. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

