Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.65 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $39.65 million and $7.71 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,548,854 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

