Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $492.69 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $35.43 or 0.00064297 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.89 billion and $492.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,135.17 or 1.00052813 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.82 or 0.00536826 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,427,442 coins and its circulating supply is 222,642,839 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

