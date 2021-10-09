Covalent (CQT) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.64 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Covalent has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002323 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $63.29 million and $17.64 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00138521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00090543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,784.22 or 0.99884906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.37 or 0.06484126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

