Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,716,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares during the period. Covetrus comprises 7.6% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned about 24.50% of Covetrus worth $910,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

CVET traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock worth $635,247. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

