CPChain One Day Volume Reaches $861,284.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 65.2% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $861,284.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00349656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.