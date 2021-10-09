Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,361.69

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,361.69 ($30.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($31.09), with a volume of 14,760 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £845.54 million and a P/E ratio of 68.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,380.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.05%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

