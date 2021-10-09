Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $22,178.55 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,667.35 or 1.00021174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00353197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00597204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00238415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

