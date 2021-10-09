Cream Finance Price Tops $141.49 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $141.49 or 0.00259510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $87.21 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00233428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

