Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.37 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.87.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
Featured Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.