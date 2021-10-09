Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Position Cut by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,611 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 2.84% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,271,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.48 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.