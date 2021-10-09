Creditcoin Price Down 10% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $20,387.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,117.48 or 1.00036438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00064301 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001325 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.00537386 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.