Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0431 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $116,957.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

