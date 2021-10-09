Critical Analysis: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) versus Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01% Federal Signal 8.69% 15.02% 8.57%

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.20 $96.20 million $1.67 24.41

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lightning eMotors and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Federal Signal 0 0 3 1 3.25

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.57%. Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.